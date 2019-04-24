Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT H NEWMAN. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail 4915 - 49 Street Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3 (403)-227-0006 Obituary





Robert H. Newman

1953 – 2019

After a series of surgeries Robert H. Newman passed away at his home in Innisfail at the age of 86 years. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Pat and his much loved children, Joanne Veldkemp, Leah Newman, and Stephanie Streit; His sons-in-law Lionel Veldkemp and Kelly Streit. He loved the company of his four grandchildren, Ryan Veldkemp (Alison), Derek Veldkemp (Desiree), Cameron Veldkemp and Chloe Streit. He took joy in his two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Gibson Veldkemp and was pleased that David Kendal would soon join the family. Bob was born in Brandon, Manitoba. He married Pat Dickson in 1953. He joined a national company and was transferred by his company to Saskatoon, Montreal, Grande Prairie and Red Deer, before purchasing the Ford dealership in Innisfail in 1966. After selling the dealership to Denham's in 1993, Bob became a citizen court judge for three years before retiring. During his lifetime Bob obtained professional ski instructor certification and his pilot's license. He loved to travel and he and Pat visited 62 countries, some more than once. Bob loved this community. Over the years he was president of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, the Innisfail Golf Club and various other organizations. Golf was his passion. He liked to play it, read about it, talk about it and watch it on TV. Bob played many of the courses in the UK, in which The Open has been played, which was regarded as one of his proudest achievements. All our friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Bob's Life on Friday, April 26, 2019. It will be held at the Innisfail Golf's Tournament House beginning at 3:00 p.m. A private family service will be held beforehand. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Several people made the remark over the years that Bob was a gentleman; He was. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

Robert H. Newman1953 – 2019After a series of surgeries Robert H. Newman passed away at his home in Innisfail at the age of 86 years. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Pat and his much loved children, Joanne Veldkemp, Leah Newman, and Stephanie Streit; His sons-in-law Lionel Veldkemp and Kelly Streit. He loved the company of his four grandchildren, Ryan Veldkemp (Alison), Derek Veldkemp (Desiree), Cameron Veldkemp and Chloe Streit. He took joy in his two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Gibson Veldkemp and was pleased that David Kendal would soon join the family. Bob was born in Brandon, Manitoba. He married Pat Dickson in 1953. He joined a national company and was transferred by his company to Saskatoon, Montreal, Grande Prairie and Red Deer, before purchasing the Ford dealership in Innisfail in 1966. After selling the dealership to Denham's in 1993, Bob became a citizen court judge for three years before retiring. During his lifetime Bob obtained professional ski instructor certification and his pilot's license. He loved to travel and he and Pat visited 62 countries, some more than once. Bob loved this community. Over the years he was president of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, the Innisfail Golf Club and various other organizations. Golf was his passion. He liked to play it, read about it, talk about it and watch it on TV. Bob played many of the courses in the UK, in which The Open has been played, which was regarded as one of his proudest achievements. All our friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Bob's Life on Friday, April 26, 2019. It will be held at the Innisfail Golf's Tournament House beginning at 3:00 p.m. A private family service will be held beforehand. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Several people made the remark over the years that Bob was a gentleman; He was. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Innisfail Province from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.