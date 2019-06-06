Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD GORDON "RON" BREAKEY. View Sign Service Information Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels 610 – 4 Street South Lethbridge , AB T1J 4P3 (403)-328-2361 Obituary

Mr. Ronald "Ron" Breakey, of Calgary and Innisfail, passed away peacefully in Lethbridge with his family by his side at Good Samaritans West Highlands on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 69 years.

Ron was the middle child of Gordon and Yvonne Breakey, deceased. Survived by his sister Joan & Frank Adams Lethbridge; Nieces Marilyn Adams of San Antonio, TX & Corrine & Darryl Babb, Hailey, Dylan & Ryley, of Okotoks; Nephews Randy & Lynn Adams, Wyatt & Brooklynn, of Hays, AB Jeff Adams & LeeAnn Nickel of Shaughnessy, AB; Stepchildren, Stacy & Stephen Giles.

Ron believed he was a well-paid tourist, driving all over North American for H&R, Trans X, & other companies throughout his 40-year driving career Yanke Transport, honoured him for driving 4 million accident free miles. Ron was forced to retire due to illness. Ron loved his motorcycles... so much so that he wrote 3 of them off! A serious bike accident side-lined him July 2016. His sister moved him to Lethbridge to oversee his care at Good Samaritans West Highlands. Esophageal Cancer was the next bump in Ron's life journey. Thank you to West Highlands, the Palliative Team for all their care & medical assistance. A life well lived through many hurdles, misfortunes and accomplishments. A faithful friend 25 years to Bill W.

A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held in July at Mountain View Cemetery, Calgary with interment next to his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels.

