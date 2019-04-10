Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD LESTER "RON" FOAT. View Sign

Ronald Lester Foat was born on May 12, 1934 in Calgary, Alberta to parents Goldie and Lester Foat, one of five children. Ron passed away on April 1, 2019 in Stettler, Alberta at the age of 84 years.

Ron is survived by his loving family: daughters Sherry Hayne (Conrad) of Stettler and Vicky (Bob) Richardson of Leduc; son Ronnie (Michelle) Foat of Calgary; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Helen (George) Scott, Clarence Foat and Naureen Hughs-McMullon; all of Carol's family; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Ron was predeceased by his wife Carol Ann Foat; son Terry Leslie Foat and sister Evelyn Mayerson.

A private family celebration will be held. Donations in Ron's memory are gratefully accepted to the Parkinson Society or a charity of the donor's choice c/o Stettler Funeral Home & Crematorium, P.O. Box 1780, Stettler, Alberta T0C 2L0, who are entrusted with the care and arrangements. To send condolences to the family, please visit

