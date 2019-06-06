Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH JACKSON. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail 4915 - 49 Street Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3 (403)-227-0006 Obituary

JACKSONRuth Jackson, a long-time community builder of the Innisfail area, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 after 98 wonderful years. Ruth was born in Innisfail in 1921, attended the Little Red Deer School and Innisfail High School. In 1944 she graduated from the Royal Alexandra School of Nursing with a silver medal. At age 63 she renewed her R.N. with the top marks of her refresher class. For many years she attended to seniors needs in the community. Ruth was a very kind, devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ruth loved her town and her church, and was an incredible role model and compassionate friend to so many. She enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, and painting when she wasn't working to support everyone else around her. She was also a 75 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ruth will be remembered with appreciation and love by her eight children: Joan (Dean) Sandham of Calgary, Karen of Red Deer, Brian (Alice) of Innisfail, Bruce (Cecile Fausak) of Athabasca, Eric (Pat Grant) of Calgary, Edith (Darrel) Martin of St. Albert, Carol Jackson (Larry Bailer) of Edmonton, Ellen (Eric) Perrault of Cochrane. Fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren brought her great joy. Ruth was predeceased by Jack Jackson, her loving husband of 54 years; her parents, David and Bertha Bradshaw, four brothers and one sister. She is survived by one remaining sister, Grace Hamilton, and two sisters-in-law, Pat Jackson and Marie Bradshaw, and many other relatives and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Innisfail United Church with Reverend Sarah Fanning officiating. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Innisfail United Church (4720 - 48 Ave., Innisfail, AB T4G 1N6) or a charity of choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Innisfail Province from June 11 to June 17, 2019

