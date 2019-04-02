Shirley passed away peacefully at the age of 72 with family by her side March 18, 2019. Shirley is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 45 years Walter, her daughter Charmin (Eric) of White Rock, B.C., Lane of Calgary, AB, grandsons Braedan (Aylla) of Lethbridge, AB. Brody of Bonnyville AB. Honorary granddaughters Avery and Kaylyn of Innisfail, AB. Stepsisters Daine Simm (Darryl) Red Deer, AB, Marilyn Wells of Shuswap B.C. Aunts, cousins, many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her mother Sybil, father Phillip, brotherWayne and stepmother Margaret.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Innisfail Legion, 5108 49 Ave. at 1 p.m. on April 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Branch #104 Royal Canadian Legion in Shirley's remembrance.
Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail
4915 - 49 Street
Innisfail, AB T4G 1P3
403-227-0006
Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 3, 2019