It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Tokaryk
announce her passing on July 30, at the age of 91.
Shirley was born Feb. 17, 1928 in Hafford, Saskatchewan
to Tilly andWasyl Palahisky. Shirley married
Paul Tokaryk May 28, 1946. They were partners forging a
life of many endeavors, starting Innisfail's first taxi, then
Paul's Radio and TV. Together they had 5 children,
Bill (Val), George (Michelle), Linda (Dan), Cathy
(Paul) and Maryanne (Ron). Shirley also had many
grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2004.
She was a very strong women, overcoming many
hardships in her life. She lived each day of her life on her
own terms. Shirley will be sadly missed by her children
and her beloved cat "Mushkyn". The family would like to
thank the doctors and staff at Innisfail Health Care Centre
for the care they gave Shirley. There will be no funeral
service as that was her wish. There will be a graveside
service held for the family at a later date.
Goodbye Momma Bear.
Published in Innisfail Province on Aug. 7, 2019