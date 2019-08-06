Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY TOKARYK. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Tokaryk

announce her passing on July 30, at the age of 91.

Shirley was born Feb. 17, 1928 in Hafford, Saskatchewan

to Tilly andWasyl Palahisky. Shirley married

Paul Tokaryk May 28, 1946. They were partners forging a

life of many endeavors, starting Innisfail's first taxi, then

Paul's Radio and TV. Together they had 5 children,

Bill (Val), George (Michelle), Linda (Dan), Cathy

(Paul) and Maryanne (Ron). Shirley also had many

grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2004.

She was a very strong women, overcoming many

hardships in her life. She lived each day of her life on her

own terms. Shirley will be sadly missed by her children

and her beloved cat "Mushkyn". The family would like to

thank the doctors and staff at Innisfail Health Care Centre

for the care they gave Shirley. There will be no funeral

service as that was her wish. There will be a graveside

service held for the family at a later date.

