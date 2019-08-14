June 18, 1934 Drumheller, AB
July 31, 2019 lnnisfail, AB
Terry McColm passed away at lnnisfail Health
Care Centre peacefully in his sleep on July 31
after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry is
survived by his wife Verla of 63 years, children
Lynn (Ken), Shawn (Susan), Karen (Joe), and Ben
(Linda), 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,
6 sisters and their families. A Celebration of Life
will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in
lnnisfail on Saturday August 24th 11-2 pm. Our
grateful family wishes to thank Doctor Rees and
ALL the staff at the Health Care Centre for their
professional compassionate care Terry received
during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made to prostate cancer research; online
condolences to www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Innisfail Province on Aug. 15, 2019