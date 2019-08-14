Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRANCE LEE MCCOLM. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Royal Canadian Legion lnnisfail , AB View Map Obituary

June 18, 1934 Drumheller, AB

July 31, 2019 lnnisfail, AB



Terry McColm passed away at lnnisfail Health

Care Centre peacefully in his sleep on July 31

after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry is

survived by his wife Verla of 63 years, children

Lynn (Ken), Shawn (Susan), Karen (Joe), and Ben

(Linda), 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,

6 sisters and their families. A Celebration of Life

will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in

lnnisfail on Saturday August 24th 11-2 pm. Our

grateful family wishes to thank Doctor Rees and

ALL the staff at the Health Care Centre for their

professional compassionate care Terry received

during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to prostate cancer research; online

condolences to www.myalternatives.ca. June 18, 1934 Drumheller, ABJuly 31, 2019 lnnisfail, ABTerry McColm passed away at lnnisfail HealthCare Centre peacefully in his sleep on July 31after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry issurvived by his wife Verla of 63 years, childrenLynn (Ken), Shawn (Susan), Karen (Joe), and Ben(Linda), 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,6 sisters and their families. A Celebration of Lifewill be held at the Royal Canadian Legion inlnnisfail on Saturday August 24th 11-2 pm. Ourgrateful family wishes to thank Doctor Rees andALL the staff at the Health Care Centre for theirprofessional compassionate care Terry receivedduring his stay there. In lieu of flowers, donationsmay be made to prostate cancer research; onlinecondolences to www.myalternatives.ca. Published in Innisfail Province on Aug. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close