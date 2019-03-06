Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERA YVONNE FYTEN. View Sign

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vera Yvonne Fyten on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Vera was born at home - the fourth of five children of Clayton Howard Dewitt and Kate (Rathbun) Dewitt in the district of Knob Hill Alberta on April 10, 1934. In her adolescence she worked at the Stirling store and roomed with a girlfriend. It was then she met the love of her life Edmund Fyten. They were married on June 22, 1954. They had three daughters: Debbie, Brenda and Ramona. Wanting to stay in one place they moved and settled in Bowden to raise the girls. They operated the gas station on the east side of the highway and then later a partnership with Ed's brother- Fyten's Tire and Whiteline Trailer Manufacturing into retirement. Vera was the best mom, wife and grandmother. Vera took great pride in taking good care of her family such as gardening, sewing, baking and loving. She made her sister's and her eldest daughter's wedding dresses, also making all her daughter's wedding cakes. She was involved with Home and School, and the Rebecca Lodge. She also was known for her artistic talents and took other jobs making signs for the community. She worked at various stores in Bowden, the Post Office and Alberta Nurseries.

She was a talented artist and was involved with the Bowden Art Club. She created a set of 12 whimsical bird paintings in 1990 that were framed and hung in the pediatric ward of the Red Deer Hospital before the Queens visit.

She designed and sold cloth dolls she named Alberta Belles. One of the greatest highlights of her life was the three different trips they took to Alaska. She wrote a book for her family about her life, later realizing it as one of her proudest accomplishments. They built a family cabin and spent many wonderful times there with family and friends. She was a professional fish cleaner and loved doing it for all her son in laws. Family gatherings wouldn't be right if she didn't make the broccoli rice casserole or flapper pie. She and Ed had great pleasure creating projects for family reunions - family was very important. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings and son in law Keith. Vera is survived by her loving and devoted husband Edmund, daughters: Debbie Morgan, Brenda (Dave) Beecroft, Ramona (Tony) Radau. She was also a loving grandmother and great grandmother to: Travis(Jolene)Morgan, Davin(Carrie) Morgan - Gus and Finn, Stephen(Jennifer)Beecroft - Kole and Kaleigh Jennifer (Darcy)Boyd - Haidyn and Rowen, Jason (Tamara)Radau - Teyanna and Brayden and Lavonne(Derek) Johnston - Carter and Emma

In honouring Vera's request no formal service will be held. The family will host a Tea at a later date. In leiu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.



4915 - 49 Street

Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3

403-227-0006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Innisfail Province on Mar. 7, 2019

