VERNA HYNES

It is with great sadness the family of Verna Hynes announce her passing on March 16, 2019 at the age of 60 years.

Verna will be lovingly remembered by husband, Todd Hynes, children, Lindsey and Joshua Nill, future daughter in law, Leah Koot, and step-children, Jacob and Danielle. She will also be fondly remembered by her nine siblings and their families. Verna's friends and family will remember her for the great kindness and compassion she always had for others.

A Celebration of Verna's Life was held on Saturday March 23 at the Innisfail Alliance Church. Those who may so desire may make a donation in memory of Verna to Ovarian Cancer Canada

