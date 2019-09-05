Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLET MARY STANTON. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail 4915 - 49 Street Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3 (403)-227-0006 Obituary

Mrs. Violet Mary 'Vi' Stanton of Sunset House, Alberta passed away at the Extended Care Unit, Valleyview Health Centre, Valleyview, Alberta on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Vi was born in Calgary, Alberta on October 25, 1931, to Charles and Audrey Giroux, and was married to Richard Stanton on November 14, 1952. She is survived by her four children: Donna (Brian), Kevin (Janet), Murray (Ivy) and her youngest daughter, Shari. She was a beloved Nannie to her seven grandchildren: Shane, Trevor, Amanda, Lacey, Bailee, Megan, and Robyn, and her seven great grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by her two brothers, Eugene (Ruth) Giroux and Lorne (Maureen) Giroux. Vi was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, Richard and her parents. We are so thankful for the sincere and attentive care from the staff at the Red Willow Lodge and the Valleyview Hospital. A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at the Raven Union Church Cemetery on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a "Coffee and Memory Time" at the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Dickson, Alberta. Friends and family are welcome to attend both the Graveside Service and the "Coffee and Memory Time". Please bring your memories to share. If desired, Memorial Donations in Vi's honor may be made directly to the Raven Union Church or the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Dickson, Alberta (Box 25, Spruce View, Alberta T0M 1V0). Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.

