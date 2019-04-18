Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MICHAEL "BILL" EWASHEN. View Sign

EWASHEN, William Michael "Bill"

November 8, 1928 - April 13, 2019

On April 13, 2019, Bill left his worn and weary body behind and went home to be with Jesus, his Lord. He will be sadly missed but remembered adoringly by his sons, Thomas and Edward (Angela); his daughter, Lorraine (Rick); sisters Margaret Reynolds and Tina Shephard, and his brother Paul (Penny). He was predeceased by Norma, his beloved wife and partner of 42 years, as well as his brothers Nick, Steve, and Fred. Bill was a hardworking man who loved the Lord and loved people. He enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, gardening, taking care of others, and studying his Bible. His heart's delight was his four grandchildren, Todd, Lesa, Andrew and Jacob, all who have special memories of their time spent with Grandpa. The family appreciates the loving care and friendship Bill received over the last couple of years while living at Sunset Manor. Bill requested a small graveside service for his family to ensure his rest beside Norma at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Calgary. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Red Deer Mustard Seed or Central Alberta S.P.C.A. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 heartlandfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Heartland Funeral Services Ltd.

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

403 507 8610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Innisfail Province from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019

