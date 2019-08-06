Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM RONALD "BILL" GLENN. View Sign Obituary

"Bill" William Ronald Glenn, born January 15, 1958 in Calgary, Alberta, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Kelowna on July 26, 2019 after a 3-year illness. Bill was predeceased by his father William, and is survived by his mother Elizabeth (nee: Walker), sons Lucas and Mathew, their mother Casey Anne (nee: Lowe) and siblings Dale, Laurie, Norman, and Dennis, their spouses, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. To reach as many of Bill's family and friends as possible, celebrations of life will also be held in Kelowna: Wed July 31 at 5:30 pm at family home, Slave Lake: Tue Aug 6 at 2 pm Abundant Life Church and Innisfail: Sat Aug 17 at 2 pm St. Mark's Anglican Church followed by tea service in hall. For information please call/text: (250) 212-8325. Donations to the in lieu of flowers. Published in Innisfail Province on Aug. 7, 2019

