Winfried (Fred) Fischer passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 89 years old. Fred was born in Ludwigshafen, Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1958 with his brother Gunther. In 1971 Fred and his wife Margarete moved to Dickson, Alberta to start a Bee Farm. In 2000, they sold the business and retired in Innisfail, Alberta.
Fred is survived by his wife, Margarete of 66 years; brothers, Gunther (Ilse), Klaus (Monika), Rainer (Inge); his daughter, Eva (Alfred); Granddaughter, Jennifer; Grandsons, Thomas (Charlene), Christopher (Vanessa); and Great-grandchildren, Aiden, Anna, and Abigail.
In honoring Fred's request, there will be a small gathering for friends and family in lieu of a service. It will be held at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church on Friday, February, 15th @ 2:30 pm.
