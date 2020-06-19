(O'Connor) ANDERSON
ANDERSON
BRIDGET "BRID" SUSAN
(nee O'Connor)


On June 2, 2020, of Ardmore, PA, formerly of Pikesville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Desy Anderson. Loving mother of Colleen, Noreen (Bob) Farkas, Deirdre (Chris) Edgerton, Dermot (Karen), Jennifer and Edward. Dear grandmother of Aidan, Jack, Caitlin and Kelsey Farkas, Lena Anderson, Ali (Jay) Dreessen, Matt and Jon (Jeni) Hayes. Dear great grand-mother of Bella and Beckett. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Bringing Hope Home
(www.bringinghopehome.org).

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
