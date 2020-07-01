(Marlowe) ANGELONE
ANGELONE
GERALDINE 'Gerri' B.
(nee Marlowe)


Of Elkins Park, PA passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her residence. Gerri was born in Boston, MA to the late Estelle (nee Chicklowski) and Chester Marlowe. Loving mother of Laura Angelone (Glenn Pruyn), Gina Angelone, Mario Angelone (Ann), Maria Angelone (Ben McCormick). Devoted grand mother of 4 grandchildren, Amadeo, Ariano, Gianna and Miles. Gerri loved everything about life and family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. Gerri's Service will also be live streamed on our website. Please go to her obituary and click on Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital and CHOP. Services entrusted to the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
