CARBONE
CONCETTA "CETTA"
(née Mazzeo)
Died peacefully on April 15, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Remo Carbone. Loving mother to Nancy and husband Thomas Brzyski, and Bruce and wife Marci Carbone. Dear grand-mother of Geoffrey and fiancé Aimie and step-grandmother of Janelle and Jon. She is survived by her sister, Filomena Reed. She is predeceased by her sister, Carmella Reeder and brothers, Anthony, Charles and Leonard Mazzeo. Cetta's family would like to thank you for all your thoughts and prayers at this time.
Due to the current environment her Funeral Services will be held at a latter date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in Cetta's name may be made to Feast of Justice (food bank) 3101 Tyson Ave., Phila., PA 19149 or Philabundance (food bank) 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020