SR. CATHERINE, SNDdeN
A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on March 7, 2020, at the age of 93 in the 75th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sisters, Patricia Garvey, Carol Karle; her brother, Kevin, and beloved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16th, at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD, at 11 A.M., preceded by a Visitation at 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020