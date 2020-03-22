|
|
DOOLEY
MARIE F. "HONEY"
(née O'Donnell)
On March 14, 2020 at Brittany Pointe Estates. Beloved wife for 72 years of the late Willian J. Dooley, Jr. Loving mother of Carolyn Ferber (Andrew), William J. Dooley, Francy Kent (John) and "Gamma" to Erin Connor, Colin Connor (Jolyn), Tara Gutgesell (Greg), Kevin Kent (Kara), Brian Kent (Erin), Sean Kent (Gina) and 10 great grandchildren. Honey graduated from Melrose Academy at age 16 and continued on to Rosemont College until her marriage to Bill in 1944. She worked side by side with him when he began his company, served many years on the Mother's Club of Melrose Academy and was the beautiful voice of Ave Maria and Panis Angelicus for weddings and funerals at Seven Dolors Church in Wyndmoor. A lifelong member of Whitemarsh Valley Country Club she enjoyed many years with her teammates on the WVCC bridge team. Due to the current pandemic, a Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Honey's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at StJude.org would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020