DOUGHERTY
JANET SPENCER
Age 78, died on Thurs., April 9, 2020. Wife of the late A. Webster Dougherty Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lenihan (Sean), Cynthia Dougherty, and Andrea Dougherty (TC Rogers); 2 grandchildren, Patrick Lenihan and Sam Dougherty-Rogers, her brothers, Richard Spencer (Alice) and Henry Spencer (Nicky Cass) and many nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The , Phila. Branch or an appropriate charity for Covid-19 healthcare workers. Please visit chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020