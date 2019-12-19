|
DUNNE
DOROTHY ELIZABETH "DOT"
(nee Roletter)
On December 17, 2019, in her 100th year formerly of Mayfair and Upper Gwynedd currently of Maple Glen, PA. Beloved wife of the late George F. Dunne, Sr., devoted mother of Dorothy Cleary (James), Patricia McNamara (Steven) and George F. Dunne, Jr. (Joyce). Loving grandmother of Christopher Cleary, Cathleen Cleary Whelan (Joseph), Dana Dunne Jea (David), Michelle Dunne Beerley (Dennis), G. Matthew Dunne (Danielle), Robert McNamara (Brianna), Michelle McNamara, Kristina McNamara, Andrew Dunne and Jennifer Dunne as well as 9 precious great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dot was the cherished sister of the late James and John Roletter and Rosemary Loughrey. Relatives and friends are invited to call 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday at THE ANTON B. URBAN FUNERAL HOME, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 and to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church Maple Glen, PA. Int. Resurrection Cem, Bensalem. In Celebration of Dot's life, and in accordance with her wishes, please feel free to wear bright colors, shades of Pink and Blue were her favorites. Remembrances in her name to the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, 222 N. 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, Scholarship Fund, 311 N. 19th St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Photos and tributes may be shared at
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019