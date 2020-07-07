1/
(Giacinto) FRANCESCO
FRANCESCO
RITA ANGELINA
(nee Giacinto)
87, of Philadelphia passed away on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis J. Francesco, Sr. Loving mother of Louis Francesco (Bernadette), Francis Francesco, Jr (Arlene) and the late Lisa Francesco. Grandmother of Nicholas (Sunyoung), Jillian (Jesse) and Jonathan. Great grandmother of Cole. Dear sister of Rocco, Joe, Ernie, Johnny, Pierina, Philomena, Jean and Gloria. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Rita enjoyed cooking. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday to share with her family. She had a passion for children. Over the years she opened her home to care for many from newborn to teenage. She was a collector of dolls that she enjoyed very much. She was an avid seamstress and loved to read. Rita was very active in numerous church groups. She was very selfless and always went out of her way to help others.
Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Life Celebration Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd. and to attend her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St Martha's Church, 11301 Academy Rd. followed by her interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
