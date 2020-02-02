|
|
GORBERG
SANDER ROBERT
86, of Wynnewood, PA, died Friday, January 31, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Ida, and sister, Zelda Margolis (Dr. Bernard Margolis) and survived by his wife, Toby (nee Green); children: David (Stacy), Ellen (Robert Singer), Rhona Leeman (David Leeman), Susanne Gaber (the late Andrew Gaber), and Janet Dickman (Gregg Dickman); and 11 grand-children. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tikvah Jewish Organization or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020