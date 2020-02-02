Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for GORBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORBERG Notice
GORBERG
SANDER ROBERT

86, of Wynnewood, PA, died Friday, January 31, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Ida, and sister, Zelda Margolis (Dr. Bernard Margolis) and survived by his wife, Toby (nee Green); children: David (Stacy), Ellen (Robert Singer), Rhona Leeman (David Leeman), Susanne Gaber (the late Andrew Gaber), and Janet Dickman (Gregg Dickman); and 11 grand-children. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tikvah Jewish Organization or the Parkinson's Foundation.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -