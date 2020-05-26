(Jarris) HARTMAN
HARTMAN
ELAINE HARTMAN
(nee Jarris)
age 91, passed away May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Hartman. Loving mother of Evan Hartman (Dawn), Beth Hartman Kramer (Edward), and Brian Hartman. Adoring grandmom of Jessica Levin (Scott), Max Kramer, and Erik Kramer (partner Melina Harris). Great-grandmom of Stella and Jack. Dear sister of the late Raymond Jarris. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Associaton 399 Market St. Suite #102 Phila PA 19106.
www.alz.org/delval. Services are private.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.
