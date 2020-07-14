1/1
"Buddy Benyamin" KORN
KORN
BERTRAM WALLACE JR.
"Buddy Benyamin"


64, on July 5, 2020, of Phila., PA. Beloved husband of Nava (nee Johnson), and loving father of Emanuel (Hadassa), Avichai, Nechama and Eliyahu (Daniella). Devoted brother of Judy Korn and cherished grand father of Elisha Chanan. Bertram is also survived by his Aunt Helene Rosenfeld, a sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, 4 nephews and special cousins. Bertram was the son of the late Rabbi Bertram Wallace Korn, Sr. and the late Rita (Rosenfeld). A Graveside Service was held at Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown on July 7, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to Young Israel of Elkins Park www.yiep.org/donate/;, Philadelphia Friendship Circle www.phillyfriendship.com/donate or Jewish National Fund www.jnf.org/;

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
