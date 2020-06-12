LUKENS (cont.)

In addition to her husband she is survived by son Peter Brett and his wife Amy Prozan, sister Carol Ohr, grandchild Molly Brett Silverman, nieces Jennifer Farragher and Catherine Finnegan; great nieces and nephews Patrick, Jenna and Connor Farragher, and Luke and Kyle Finnegan. Her step-daughters include Helina McClatchy, Annie Kirkpatrick, Molly Dompe and Ellie Lukens. Her step grandchildren, Samuel and Gus Wright, Wren and Russell Kirkpatrick, Henry and Sylvie Dompe, and Orrie and Alexandra Carroccia. Emily was predeceased by her daughter Dr. Alison Brett and nephew Dr. Joseph Ohr.

A memorial service to celebrate her joy of life, sense of humor, honesty and compassion is planned at Philadelphia's historic 1761 St. Peter's Church, at a date to be determined. The family requests that contributions in her name be made to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St. Phila., PA 19148.



