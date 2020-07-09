McGINLEYOf Malvern, PA, age 86 passed away on July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Anne was born on August 31, 1933 in Wayne to Bessie Hudson and Joseph Maguire.Anne is survived by her husband Jack, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage, her children Kathleen Bizal and Annemarie (Billy) Patton, and her grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Helwig, William Patton, III, Luke (Annelise) Bizal, Olivia Patton, Leah Bizal, Hope Bizal, Randall Patton and Dana Bizal. She was predeceased by her parents, all her siblings Joe, Gene, Jack, Betty, Bobbie, Anna Virginia and, her dearly loved children Virginia Anne (age 2) and Jack Jr. (age 20).Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anne's Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 A.M. at Saint Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.

