|
|
MULLEN
CATHERINE S. (nee Sugden)
On January 18, 2020, at the age of 70. Loving wife of Patrick J.; devoted mother of Mary Catherine and Patrick J. Catherine was a catholic school teacher at St. Katherine of Siena School and also the School District of Phila. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve 7-9 and also Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2004 Sproul Rd., Ste. 208, Broomall Pa. 19008. in her memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020