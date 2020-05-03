KATHLEEN M. "CASS" (Gallagher) REGAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REGAN
KATHLEEN M. "CASS"
(nee Gallagher)
On April 30, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia A. Regan (Trudy) and Joseph A., III (Carolyn); dear grandmother of Ryan, Joseph, Daniel, Kirsten and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Jayla and Mason.
Services will be private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Little Flower High School Alumnae Assoc., 1000 Lycoming St. Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated by her family.
Family Services by JOHN F. GIVNISH of ACADEMY ROAD.www.lifecelebration.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved