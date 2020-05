REGANKATHLEEN M. "CASS"(nee Gallagher)On April 30, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia A. Regan (Trudy) and Joseph A., III (Carolyn); dear grandmother of Ryan, Joseph, Daniel, Kirsten and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Jayla and Mason.Services will be private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Little Flower High School Alumnae Assoc., 1000 Lycoming St. Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated by her family.Family Services by JOHN F. GIVNISH of ACADEMY ROAD. www.lifecelebration.com