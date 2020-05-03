REGAN
KATHLEEN M. "CASS"
(nee Gallagher)
On April 30, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia A. Regan (Trudy) and Joseph A., III (Carolyn); dear grandmother of Ryan, Joseph, Daniel, Kirsten and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Jayla and Mason.
Services will be private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Little Flower High School Alumnae Assoc., 1000 Lycoming St. Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated by her family.
Family Services by JOHN F. GIVNISH of ACADEMY ROAD.www.lifecelebration.com
KATHLEEN M. "CASS"
(nee Gallagher)
On April 30, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia A. Regan (Trudy) and Joseph A., III (Carolyn); dear grandmother of Ryan, Joseph, Daniel, Kirsten and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Jayla and Mason.
Services will be private with a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Little Flower High School Alumnae Assoc., 1000 Lycoming St. Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated by her family.
Family Services by JOHN F. GIVNISH of ACADEMY ROAD.www.lifecelebration.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.