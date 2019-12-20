Home

(Kaplan) SCARPA

(Kaplan) SCARPA Notice
SCARPA
ELIZABETH "BETSY"
(nee Kaplan)


December 18, 2019. Daughter of Ellane (the late Martin) Kaplan. Mother of Martin "Sonny" Scarpa. Sister of Bill (Harilyn) Kaplan. Aunt of Shana. Also survived by many more family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Sunday 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Sun., Mon. and Tues. at the home of Ellane Kaplan. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . The world is a less colorful place since her light is extinguished.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
