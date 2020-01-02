|
SHEEHAN
CECILIA "MICKIE"
(nee McCarthy)
Age 69, passed away on December 24, 2019 after a fierce and valiant battle with cancer. A lifelong Philadelphian, Mickie is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Steve; sister Donna, daughter Meghan (Farally), son Brendan, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Christian; grandchildren Willa, Mae, Patrick, Nora, Ryan and Eamon. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Rita McCarthy, and her aunt and uncle John and Susan Petrillo. Mickie grew up in West Oak Lane and attended St. Raymond's parish and grade school. She then attended Bishop McDevitt High School where she went on to graduate with Honors, but also achieved the dubious honor of meeting her life partner at the age of 14. From McDevitt, Mickie went on to be a member of the first female graduating class of LaSalle University, again with Honors. After starting her family, Mickie returned to teaching, spending the majority of her career at Norwood-Fontbonne Academy in Chestnut Hill. While teaching full time, she also attended Gwynedd Mercy College and obtain her Masters of Education, again with Honors. In 2006, Mickie decided she needed a change and become a registered nurse at the age of 58. She then married her two careers and worked as a school nurse in the Abington School District until the day she retired. Outside of work, Mickie was an avid walker and Irish step dancer with the Timoney Irish Dancers. She was also a former president of the Glenside Junior Every-woman's Club and a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church council. In recent years, Mickie's time and attention were best spent with her grandchildren on Ocean City, New Jersey's boardwalk, beaches and in the home that she and Steve made there. Friends and family are invited to a visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. followed by a celebration of Mickie's life at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 120 Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Mickie's name to the Abramson Cancer Center Fund c/o: Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 353 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. Donations may also be made online at:
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020