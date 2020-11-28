1/
SHIMONY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIMONY (revised) November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hagan). Loving father of Michael and his wife Jennifer and John. Dear grandfather of Mary; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 36 year veterean of the Philadelphia Fire Depatment. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 11:30 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME 9708 frankford Ave. followed by his Funeral Service 12:30 P.M. (Will be following Phila. Covid guidelines).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
11:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved