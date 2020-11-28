SHIMONY (revised) November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hagan). Loving father of Michael and his wife Jennifer and John. Dear grandfather of Mary; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 36 year veterean of the Philadelphia Fire Depatment. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 11:30 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME 9708 frankford Ave. followed by his Funeral Service 12:30 P.M. (Will be following Phila. Covid guidelines).



