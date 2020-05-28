SPAULDINGGABRIELLE SPAULDING(nee Horwath)On May 20, 2020, age 72, passed away due to complications from pulmonary hypertension. Beloved and dedicated wife of Carl; daughter of Charlotte (deceased) and Frank "Frenchy" Horwarth (deceased); mother of Andrew (Julie Tabbutt) and Eric (Julie Harbay); brother of Phil; and loving grandmother of Olivia Spaulding, Benjamin Spaulding, Charlotte Spaulding and Fletcher Spaulding.Gay was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. She eventually met the love of her life, Carl Spaulding, and raised two boys, Andrew and Eric, before eventually settling down outside of Philadelphia to be closer to family.While Gay accumulated life-long friends along the way, she found her true calling later in life as a grandmother. First with Olivia, then Ben, then Charlotte, and finally, Fletcher. Gay loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them to the shore, museums and aquariums.She is survived by her husband Carl, her sons, Andrew and Eric, her brother Phil, her loving grandchildren and countless family and friends. Gay will be dearly missed by not just her loving family and friends, but all of those who she touched with her kindness and compassion throughout her life.Gay will be laid to rest in a mausoleum at the SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held later this summer in the Philadelphia suburbs. The family also asks for donations to Autism Speaks or the St. Jude Foundation 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in lieu of flowers.STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN