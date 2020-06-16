CHARLEEN ""Charlee"" (Valerio) STEVENS
STEVENS
CHARLEEN "Charlee"
(nee Valerio)


on June 5, 2020, age 64, of Lambertville, NJ, formerly of Buckingham, PA. Formerly assistant to Harold Cramer, Chairman of the Board of Graduate Health Systems in Philadelphia. Wife of David Stetson Stevens II; sister of Michael A. Valerio, Jr. and Victoria Ann Valerio and her partner Gina Ferazzi; stepmother of Ashley H. Stevens and Chelsey Fitch and her husband Bobby. Memorial services to be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, Lambertville, NJ 08530.

(vhmfh.com)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 16, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Oxenfeldt
