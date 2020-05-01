Or Copy this URL to Share

TURZO

MARIE ANTOINETTE

(nee Spadafora)

April 25, 2020. Survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her name to Montessori Program at Waldron Mercy Academy, 513 Mont-gomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. There will be a celebra-tion of her life at a later date.



