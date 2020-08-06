VOUTSAKIS





On Aug. 1, 2020, loving wife of Vasilios 'Bill' Voutsakis, devoted mother of Frank Voutsakis (Valerie) and Nicholas Voutsakis (Toula), sister of Eugenia Lekos, grandmother of Vasilios P., Ellen M., Philip, Christos, Ariana, Evanthia, Andreas and Athena; and her great grandson Nicholas. Due to COVID 19, Services and Burial were held privately. To honor Eleni's memory, memorial gifts to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063 or The Philoptochos Society or the Daughters of Penelope, all at the above address.

