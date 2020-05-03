A. ROLAND "ROLLIE" CROWL
CROWL
A. ROLAND, III "ROLLIE"
Of West Chester, on April 28, 2020. Son of the late A. Roland, Jr. and Audrey Walker Crowl. Brother of Cathy C. Kraft (Wm.) of Berwyn and the late Christopher C. Crowl. Also survived by nieces and a nephew.
Services are private.STUARD F.H.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
