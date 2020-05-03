Or Copy this URL to Share

Share A.'s life story with friends and family

Share A.'s life story with friends and family

CROWL

A. ROLAND, III "ROLLIE"

Of West Chester, on April 28, 2020. Son of the late A. Roland, Jr. and Audrey Walker Crowl. Brother of Cathy C. Kraft (Wm.) of Berwyn and the late Christopher C. Crowl. Also survived by nieces and a nephew.

Services are private.STUARD F.H.

Family Owned Since 1822



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store