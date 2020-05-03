CROWL
A. ROLAND, III "ROLLIE"
Of West Chester, on April 28, 2020. Son of the late A. Roland, Jr. and Audrey Walker Crowl. Brother of Cathy C. Kraft (Wm.) of Berwyn and the late Christopher C. Crowl. Also survived by nieces and a nephew.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.