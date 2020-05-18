ABRAHAM E. BROWN
On Sun., May 3, 2020. Leaves cherished memories to: loving and devoted wife, Roslyn; children, Hector, Yvonne, Norma, Marcelene, Elaine, Hopeton, and Dwight; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Vwg: Private. Svc: Private, Wed., May 20th @ BRUCE R. HAWKINS FUNERAL HOME. 6828 Old York Road, Phila., PA 19126. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery. Arr. BRUCE R. HAWKINS F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Service
Bruce R Hawkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bruce R Hawkins Funeral Home
6828 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 549-9910
