BROWN

ABRAHAM E.

On Sun., May 3, 2020. Leaves cherished memories to: loving and devoted wife, Roslyn; children, Hector, Yvonne, Norma, Marcelene, Elaine, Hopeton, and Dwight; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Vwg: Private. Svc: Private, Wed., May 20th @ BRUCE R. HAWKINS FUNERAL HOME. 6828 Old York Road, Phila., PA 19126. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery. Arr. BRUCE R. HAWKINS F.H.



