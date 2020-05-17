SALZMAN
ABRAHAM H. "ABE"
May 15, 2020. Husband of Ruth (nee Bodner). Father of Susan Salzman Hoover, Dr. Gary (Janet) Salzman and Karen (Jerry) Bliss. Grandfather of Jason, Eric and Sarah Hoover, Max, Ben and Rachel Bliss, Daniel, Joshua and Dr. Brandon Salzman. Funeral Services private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102 or Jewish National Fund, 2100 Arch St., Ste 3E, Phila., PA 19103.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
ABRAHAM H. "ABE"
May 15, 2020. Husband of Ruth (nee Bodner). Father of Susan Salzman Hoover, Dr. Gary (Janet) Salzman and Karen (Jerry) Bliss. Grandfather of Jason, Eric and Sarah Hoover, Max, Ben and Rachel Bliss, Daniel, Joshua and Dr. Brandon Salzman. Funeral Services private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102 or Jewish National Fund, 2100 Arch St., Ste 3E, Phila., PA 19103.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.