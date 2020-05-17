ABRAHAM H. SALZMAN
SALZMAN
ABRAHAM H. "ABE"
May 15, 2020. Husband of Ruth (nee Bodner). Father of Susan Salzman Hoover, Dr. Gary (Janet) Salzman and Karen (Jerry) Bliss. Grandfather of Jason, Eric and Sarah Hoover, Max, Ben and Rachel Bliss, Daniel, Joshua and Dr. Brandon Salzman. Funeral Services private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102 or Jewish National Fund, 2100 Arch St., Ste 3E, Phila., PA 19103.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
