The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
The Masonic Village
801 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ABRAHAM DUNOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ABRAHAM P. DUNOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ABRAHAM P. DUNOFF Notice
DUNOFF
ABRAHAM P.
January 17, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, PA. Father of Keith Dunoff (Stacy), Beth Dunoff (Brian) and Glenn Dunoff (Alana). Grand-father of Nicole Dunoff, Samantha Dunoff, Danielle Dunoff, Rachel Goldenberg, Adam Goldenberg, Dalya Dunoff and Sophia Dunoff. Uncle of Ira Dunoff (Melissa) and Josh Dunoff (Lauren). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday at 11 A.M. at The Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Please go to plattmemorial.com for the full shiva schedule. Contributions can be made to the , www.cancer.org or the , www. shrinershospitalforchildren.org

PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ABRAHAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now