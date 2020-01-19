|
|
DUNOFF
ABRAHAM P.
January 17, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, PA. Father of Keith Dunoff (Stacy), Beth Dunoff (Brian) and Glenn Dunoff (Alana). Grand-father of Nicole Dunoff, Samantha Dunoff, Danielle Dunoff, Rachel Goldenberg, Adam Goldenberg, Dalya Dunoff and Sophia Dunoff. Uncle of Ira Dunoff (Melissa) and Josh Dunoff (Lauren). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday at 11 A.M. at The Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Please go to plattmemorial.com for the full shiva schedule. Contributions can be made to the , www.cancer.org or the , www. shrinershospitalforchildren.org
PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020