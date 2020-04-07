|
|
SEROT
ABRAHAM
On April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Moss); Loving and cherished father of Lauren Serot-Yaron; Adored grandfather of Ari and Michael. Admired Uncle and Great-Uncle. Abe was a WWII veteran, self-made businessman, philanthropist, Zionist and proud Jewish patron. Abe was the patriarch of the family and he passed away surrounded by his daughter, grandchildren, and exceptional caretaker. Abe's memory will be a blessing to all fortunate enough to have known him. Services and interment are Private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Chabad at Pitt, 215 Lytton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020