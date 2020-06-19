ADA (Tome) PUGLIA
PUGLIA
ADA (nee Tome)
Age 98, on June 16, 2020 formerly of Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late Guido Puglia. Survived by her sons Luigi (Elizabeth), David (Alexis), and John (Paula), 6 grandchildren, a brother and sister in Italy. She loved cooking, gardening and sewing. Due to current restrictions, funeral and interment will be private.

(JACOB F. RUTH)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Thank You.
