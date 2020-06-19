PUGLIA
ADA (nee Tome)
Age 98, on June 16, 2020 formerly of Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late Guido Puglia. Survived by her sons Luigi (Elizabeth), David (Alexis), and John (Paula), 6 grandchildren, a brother and sister in Italy. She loved cooking, gardening and sewing. Due to current restrictions, funeral and interment will be private.
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.