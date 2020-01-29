The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for ADA ROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADA (Pece) ROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADA (Pece) ROLL Notice
ROLL
ADA (nee Pece)
Passed away peacefully, at 94 yrs. old, on January 27, 2020, at Bishop White Lodge,Cathedral Village Retirement Community.
Wife of the late Harry G. Roll. Beloved and cherished mother of Janine and Jonah Stephen Roll. Grandmother of Kate, Reggie and Nick. Daughter of the late John and Jennie Pece. Sister of Norma and the late Rose. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews as well as her friends at Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Saturday, 9:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. private. Please send donations in Mrs. Roll's name to
. 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now