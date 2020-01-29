|
ROLL
ADA (nee Pece)
Passed away peacefully, at 94 yrs. old, on January 27, 2020, at Bishop White Lodge,Cathedral Village Retirement Community.
Wife of the late Harry G. Roll. Beloved and cherished mother of Janine and Jonah Stephen Roll. Grandmother of Kate, Reggie and Nick. Daughter of the late John and Jennie Pece. Sister of Norma and the late Rose. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews as well as her friends at Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Saturday, 9:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. private. Please send donations in Mrs. Roll's name to
. 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020