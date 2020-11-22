1/1
ADELE A. MAJKUT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADELE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69, on Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Danielenko). Loving sister of Richard Majkut and Lorraine Citak (late Joseph). Dear aunt of Sharon Bell (Michael) and James Citak (Mellisa). Adel was the loving great aunt of 7 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Tuesday from 10-11 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church Thompson St. and Allegheny Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Redeemer Cem. www.galzeranofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved