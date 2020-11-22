Age 69, on Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Danielenko). Loving sister of Richard Majkut and Lorraine Citak (late Joseph). Dear aunt of Sharon Bell (Michael) and James Citak (Mellisa). Adel was the loving great aunt of 7 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Tuesday from 10-11 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church Thompson St. and Allegheny Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Redeemer Cem. www.galzeranofh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.