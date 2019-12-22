Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE FLEISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE (Fisher) FLEISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELE (Fisher) FLEISHER Notice
FLEISHER
ADELE (nee Fisher)
Dec. 15, 2019, two weeks short of her hundredth birthday. She led a healthy spirited life as a loving mother and an accomp-lished athlete, ranging from acrobatics, high diving and competitive tennis in her youth to a proficient golfer in later years. Adele attended Carnegie Melon University and Phila. College of Art, where she developed her skills with watercolors, oil paints, textiles, and later in life stained glass. She was married to Howard Fleisher for 77 years until his death in 2010. They lived in Meadowbrook until aging became a challenge, when they moved to the Rydal Park continuing care community in 2008. Adele is survived by four children, Ellen Watson, Joanne Fleisher, Nora Littlefield and Nick Fleisher, her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -