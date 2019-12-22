|
FLEISHER
ADELE (nee Fisher)
Dec. 15, 2019, two weeks short of her hundredth birthday. She led a healthy spirited life as a loving mother and an accomp-lished athlete, ranging from acrobatics, high diving and competitive tennis in her youth to a proficient golfer in later years. Adele attended Carnegie Melon University and Phila. College of Art, where she developed her skills with watercolors, oil paints, textiles, and later in life stained glass. She was married to Howard Fleisher for 77 years until his death in 2010. They lived in Meadowbrook until aging became a challenge, when they moved to the Rydal Park continuing care community in 2008. Adele is survived by four children, Ellen Watson, Joanne Fleisher, Nora Littlefield and Nick Fleisher, her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
