KLINE
May 14, 2020, of Phila. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Kline; loving mother of Marlene Kline (Robert Yablon), Susan Kline Klehr (Leonard), Lauren Powers (Robert); cherished grandmother of Michael (Lea), Zachary (Deborah), Eli, Samuel, Emma and Olivia; adored great-grand-mother of James, Noah and Ethan. Services: private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Albert Einstein Health Care Network Covid-19 Crisis Response Fund or Congregation Rodeph Shalom, Phila., PA. or a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 18, 2020.