ADELLE (Sussberg) KLINE
KLINE
ADELLE (nee Sussberg)
May 14, 2020, of Phila. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Kline; loving mother of Marlene Kline (Robert Yablon), Susan Kline Klehr (Leonard), Lauren Powers (Robert); cherished grandmother of Michael (Lea), Zachary (Deborah), Eli, Samuel, Emma and Olivia; adored great-grand-mother of James, Noah and Ethan. Services: private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Albert Einstein Health Care Network Covid-19 Crisis Response Fund or Congregation Rodeph Shalom, Phila., PA. or a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
