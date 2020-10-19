90, of Swarthmore, PA, formerly of South Philadelphia on October 9, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Custom Tailor and Jazz Musician. Husband of the late Betty Ann. Father of Lisa Blong and Greg (Ellie) Tesone. Grandfather of John Blong, Michael (Elise) Blong, Allison Blong, Caroline Tesone, Courtney Tesone and Marley Tesone. Visitation will be held from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., Saturday, October 24th at KEVIN M. LYONS FUNERAL SERVICE, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to https://www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-coronavirus-relief
would be appreciated Online condolences and memories may be made on www.lyonsfs.com