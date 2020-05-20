AGNES B. (Holmes) CARLIN
CARLIN
AGNES B. (née Holmes)
Passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, age 89, of Willow Grove. She is survived by her husband John J. Carlin, children Lisa Carlin (Samuel Joshi), John P. Carlin (Mary Jo Fletcher), and Kathleen Carlin Montrey (Donald Montrey), 5 grand-children: Kaitlyn Carlin, John Carlin, Carlin Montrey, Elizabeth Joshi and Liam Montrey, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was born in Philadelphia on January 21, 1931 to parents Edward J. Holmes and Mary Cecilia "Mae" Holmes (née McGuckin). She was known for her kindness, wit, incredible memory, storytelling and charity to those in need. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Sr. Mary Theresa Holmes, SSJ, Margaret Mary "Dolly" Holmes, and Sr. Kathleen Holmes, SSJ.
Funeral Mass and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of Agnes' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/ssjphila, are appreciated. Agnes is dearly missed by her family and friends. www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
