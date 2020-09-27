AGNES "TOOTSIE' September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles for 46 years. Dear Aunt of Billy Clark. Loving friend of Mary Arnold and Anne Marie Korbel. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (Parking Lot entrance on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.