On Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Wife of the late Raymond T. Casey; loving mother of Kathleen Hepworth (Joe), Michael, Ray (Nancy) and her guardian angel, the late David; cherished grandmother of Michael Casey (Jill), Fran Casey, Dana Salvatore (Joe), Michael Casey, Esq., Kristen Albright (Billy), Trisha Smigo (Kenny); adored great-grandmother of Colin, Devin, Aidan, Brennan, Isabella, Giuliana, Christian, Jaxson, Casey, Kenny and great-great-grandmother of Harper. Relatives and friends are invited to Agnes' Life Celebration Monday, Oct. 19th, from 6 to 8 P.M. and on Tuesday, Oct. 20th , from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Martha Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Agnes' memory to the Children's Hospital of Phila. Foundation at chop.edu
would be appreciated.