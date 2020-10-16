1/
AGNES D. (nee JANTORNO) CASEY
On Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Wife of the late Raymond T. Casey; loving mother of Kathleen Hepworth (Joe), Michael, Ray (Nancy) and her guardian angel, the late David; cherished grandmother of Michael Casey (Jill), Fran Casey, Dana Salvatore (Joe), Michael Casey, Esq., Kristen Albright (Billy), Trisha Smigo (Kenny); adored great-grandmother of Colin, Devin, Aidan, Brennan, Isabella, Giuliana, Christian, Jaxson, Casey, Kenny and great-great-grandmother of Harper. Relatives and friends are invited to Agnes' Life Celebration Monday, Oct. 19th, from 6 to 8 P.M. and on Tuesday, Oct. 20th , from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Martha Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Agnes' memory to the Children's Hospital of Phila. Foundation at chop.edu would be appreciated.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
