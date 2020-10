Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 92, October 15, 2020, beloved wife of Howard A. Poapst, devoted mother of Paul (Frances) Baker, grandmother of Paul Baker (Patricia), great grand mother of Paul, Logan and Isabelle. Relatives, friends and residents of Gloria Dei Towers are invited to her Viewing Monday 12:30 at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3330 'G' St. Phila. Funeral Service 1:30 P.M. Int. New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PASPCA preferred.



